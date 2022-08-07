ChatCoin Trading Down 26.5% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $767,363.33 and $140,585.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.58 or 0.99912272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028093 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

