Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

