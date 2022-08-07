Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 525 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

EBAY stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

