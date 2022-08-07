Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 615,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

