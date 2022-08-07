Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

