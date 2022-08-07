Chemed Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $1,842,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

