Chemed Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $1,842,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Dividend History for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

