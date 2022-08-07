Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

CIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $135,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

