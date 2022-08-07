Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
CIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.