China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.