China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.