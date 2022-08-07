Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.74 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $121.73 million and $17.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

