Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.90- EPS.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $284.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $251.69.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.79.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

