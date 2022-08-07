Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

