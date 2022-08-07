Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 940 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 912.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,030.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54).

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

