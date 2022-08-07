Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,629,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.30.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $317,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

