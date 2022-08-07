CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 151.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

