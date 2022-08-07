Compound Price Tops $62.86 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.86 or 0.00273337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $452.34 million and $139.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,865 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

