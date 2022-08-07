Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.34 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Compound has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $62.65 or 0.00270814 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $450.84 million and approximately $102.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,870 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

