Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %

CGEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 1,677,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,125. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

About Compugen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

