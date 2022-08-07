Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
