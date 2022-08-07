ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.