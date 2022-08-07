Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

