Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.