Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

GLW opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.