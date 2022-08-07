Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $555,091.41 and approximately $426.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037929 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.