Corra.Finance Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $615,062.41 and approximately $35.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 132% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

