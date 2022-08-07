Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 4.9 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corteva by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 537,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

