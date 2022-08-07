Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $540.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

