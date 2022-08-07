Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,836,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

