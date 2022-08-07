Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 959,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

