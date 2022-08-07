Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

