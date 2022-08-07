Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

