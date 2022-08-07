Cowen Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $87.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

