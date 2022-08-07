Cowen Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $87.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.
Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
