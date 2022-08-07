Cowen Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 12,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in GXO Logistics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

