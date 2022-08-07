Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,415,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 880.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $544.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.51. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $452.48 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

