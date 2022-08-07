CREDIT Market Capitalization Reaches $134,941.04 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $134,941.04 and approximately $2,103.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

