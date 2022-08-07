Credit Suisse Group Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.2 %

TAP opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.