Creditcoin Price Tops $0.42 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.06 million and $3.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

