Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-3.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.50-$10.30 EPS.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crocs by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

