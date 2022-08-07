Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $940,078.36

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $940,078.36 and $7,538.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

