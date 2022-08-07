Cryptex Finance (CTX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00018559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,944 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

