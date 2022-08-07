CryptoFlow 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $276,578.05 and $64.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00631715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014614 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
