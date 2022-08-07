Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

CTAS opened at $423.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

