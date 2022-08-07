Csenge Advisory Group Buys 4,350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

