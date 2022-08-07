Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

