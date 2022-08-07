Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

