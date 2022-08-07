Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,232 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

