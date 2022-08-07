Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 114,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

