Csenge Advisory Group Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

