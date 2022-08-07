Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Curis Trading Up 1.1 %
Curis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
