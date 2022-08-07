Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Curis Trading Up 1.1 %

Curis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth $143,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Curis by 658.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

