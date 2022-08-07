CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,727.26

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,727.26 ($21.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($22.25). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,767 ($21.65), with a volume of 248,229 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 2,370 ($29.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,908.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.43.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

