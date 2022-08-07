CX Institutional Acquires 11,246 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

